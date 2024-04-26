Fury of restaurant boss as 20-strong dine-and-dash gang carry out ‘very well constructed’ £270 con at Exeter curry house

26 April 2024, 13:54

The group left the restaurant with a bill of £270 unpaid
The group left the restaurant with a bill of £270 unpaid. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A group of several families totalling 20 people have been accused of carrying out a large-scale dine and dash after eating a £270 slap-up curry at a popular Indian restaurant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group targeted Exeter’s Tamarind Bay Indian restaurant after turning up in a Land Rover and several vans for their dinner on Tuesday.

The group ordered curry, naan, chips and chutneys and dozens of drinks including beer and soft drinks, before leaving the restaurant owners short £270.

One of the families did pay a £52 bill but the rest of the group left without paying, the restuarant’s boss said.

Manager Saiful Rahman said he had worked in retstaurant for 17 years but this incident ‘takes the biscuit’

He described how five vehicles pulled up outside the restaurant and a man came in and asked for “Five tables of four.”

He said he had expected a group of “workmen” to come in for a meal but “next thing people start coming in, all sorts, clearly families as they had a lot of children, They all sat down and started ordering, me and the waitress ran around rugged fulfilling their drinks order and food order.

Read more: Man and woman charged with fraud after dine-and-dashers 'left £329 bill unpaid at restaurant'

The group ordered curry, naan, chips and chutneys and dozens of drinks
The group ordered curry, naan, chips and chutneys and dozens of drinks. Picture: Facebook

“The kitchen/front of house was stressed in serving them, and their many demands.

“After all the food came out, a table asked, the man specifically if we do cake, (a family of 4, one male adult, one female adult and two children, one male and one female)

“I responded “unfortunately not”. The male got up and said he was getting a birthday cake for the table next to them.

“He left and after his children followed, with his partner.

One of the tables paid £52 but the rest left without paying
One of the tables paid £52 but the rest left without paying. Picture: Facebook

“As the rest of the group were still in the restaurant, I believed they were genuine customers and would be returning to join their group. The waitress expressed her reservation, and said she believed they had left.”

He continued: “One table, a adult man and his partner who had a small baby girl asked for the bill and actually paid.

“In the confusion everyone else go up and started leaving, disregarding the fact we clamoured for them to pay the bill. The other four bills, totalled up-to £270.”

He described how “the waitress was shaken but she did well, couldn't believe what she saw.

“I couldn't believe the sheer audacity, never a mass walkout, it seemed very well constructed. I called the police on 999, who asked whether the people had left the building, I said “yes”, they advised me to call 101 as it's classed as a non-emergency, After a hour we managed to get through and explain the situation.

“The police took some information and advised they will be in touch.

“Shocking, in broad daylight (yes it was evening) and in front of their own children, who will see and most likely copy their parents behaviour, stealing, lying, total disregard to fellow humans’ hard work.”

Last week an Italian restaurant was left empty handed after another dine-and-dash where a family racked up a £329 bill.

Police charged two people in an investigation linked to to several alleged dine and dash incidents in South Wales.

A man and woman from Port Talbot have been charged over the incident and will appeal in court on charges of theft and fraud next month.

South Wales police said on Wednesday: “Two people have been charged with multiple offences following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

“Ann McDonagh, 39, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud and four counts of theft (shoplifting).

“Bernard McDonagh, 41, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community was partially locked down

Teen arrested and school placed in 'partial lockdown' after pupil receives threatening messages

Representatives of the Turkish communities put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Syrian woman sentenced to life in prison for Istanbul bombing in 2022

Alexander Lukashenko has warned of 'apocalypse'

Belarus is hosting 'several dozen' Russian nuclear weapons, Lukashenko says, as he warns of 'apocalypse'

Vietnamese chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the national assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam

Head of Vietnamese parliament resigns amid corruption probe

French protesters

Students resume pro-Palestinian protests at prestigious Paris university

Crew of the HMS Diamond watch the Sea Viper missile system was used to destroy the projectile

Royal Navy thwarts Houthi attack on container ship by shooting down ballistic missile in combat for first time

A 13-year-old girl has been remanded.

Girl, 13, remanded after being charged with three counts of attempted murder following Wales school stabbing

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Manhattan criminal court during the continuation of his trial

Trump hush money trial to resume with cross-examination of ex-tabloid publisher

Sarah Davey killed Lily Lilley

Woman who as a teen tortured and murdered grandmother and dumped body in canal let out of prison on parole

Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murder.

Primary school teacher admits murder of boyfriend whose mummified remains were found buried in garden

Smoke rises in the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel

Egypt sends delegation to Israel in hopes of brokering ceasefire

A woman who pulled down a teenager’s mini skirt in a US restaurant has been charged with a sex crime

Utah 'Karen' charged with sexual battery 'for yanking girl's skirt after complaining it was so short she could see pubic hair'
Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic

Elderly voters sit as others stand in a queue to vote during the second round of voting in the six-week-long national election near Palakkad, India

India begins second phase of national elections with Modi’s BJP as front-runner

Exclusive
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will lay a motion of no confidence in the Scottish government this afternoon.

Scottish Labour leader to lay motion of no confidence in government as Humza Yousaf cancels independence speech

A Palestinian baby girl, Sabreen Jouda, who was delivered prematurely after her mother was killed in an Israeli strike, lies in an incubator in the Emirati hospital

Premature baby rescued from dead mother’s womb in Gaza dies

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli convoy, killing civilian

Ramia Abdo Sultan, lawyer and communications relations advisor of the Australian National Imams Council with Imams speaks during a press conference in Sydney g

Muslim groups claim ‘double standard’ in police handling of Sydney stabbings

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

Andrew Mason was attacked by Chris Makin in a row over birds' nests

Parish council chairman 'feared for his life' as local businessman dragged him by the hair in row over birds nests
Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University settle in for 10th day

Authorities stand next to the nine coffins that contain the remains of unidentified migrants, at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil

Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

Two men have been charged following the incident

Two charged after deaths of five migrants, including girl, 7, in English Channel

Jill Dando

Who killed Jill Dando? 25 years on, the mystery of the British TV's star's murder remains unsolved
Ryan Giggs and his partner Zara Charles are expecting a baby

Ryan Giggs, 50, to have third child, with partner Zara Charles, 36, set to give birth later this year
Michel Patrick Boisver

Haiti welcomes new governing council as gang-ravaged country seeks peace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit