Fury of restaurant boss as 20-strong dine-and-dash gang carry out ‘very well constructed’ £270 con at Exeter curry house

The group left the restaurant with a bill of £270 unpaid. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A group of several families totalling 20 people have been accused of carrying out a large-scale dine and dash after eating a £270 slap-up curry at a popular Indian restaurant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group targeted Exeter’s Tamarind Bay Indian restaurant after turning up in a Land Rover and several vans for their dinner on Tuesday.

The group ordered curry, naan, chips and chutneys and dozens of drinks including beer and soft drinks, before leaving the restaurant owners short £270.

One of the families did pay a £52 bill but the rest of the group left without paying, the restuarant’s boss said.

Manager Saiful Rahman said he had worked in retstaurant for 17 years but this incident ‘takes the biscuit’

He described how five vehicles pulled up outside the restaurant and a man came in and asked for “Five tables of four.”

He said he had expected a group of “workmen” to come in for a meal but “next thing people start coming in, all sorts, clearly families as they had a lot of children, They all sat down and started ordering, me and the waitress ran around rugged fulfilling their drinks order and food order.

Read more: Man and woman charged with fraud after dine-and-dashers 'left £329 bill unpaid at restaurant'

The group ordered curry, naan, chips and chutneys and dozens of drinks. Picture: Facebook

“The kitchen/front of house was stressed in serving them, and their many demands.

“After all the food came out, a table asked, the man specifically if we do cake, (a family of 4, one male adult, one female adult and two children, one male and one female)

“I responded “unfortunately not”. The male got up and said he was getting a birthday cake for the table next to them.

“He left and after his children followed, with his partner.

One of the tables paid £52 but the rest left without paying. Picture: Facebook

“As the rest of the group were still in the restaurant, I believed they were genuine customers and would be returning to join their group. The waitress expressed her reservation, and said she believed they had left.”

He continued: “One table, a adult man and his partner who had a small baby girl asked for the bill and actually paid.

“In the confusion everyone else go up and started leaving, disregarding the fact we clamoured for them to pay the bill. The other four bills, totalled up-to £270.”

He described how “the waitress was shaken but she did well, couldn't believe what she saw.

“I couldn't believe the sheer audacity, never a mass walkout, it seemed very well constructed. I called the police on 999, who asked whether the people had left the building, I said “yes”, they advised me to call 101 as it's classed as a non-emergency, After a hour we managed to get through and explain the situation.

“The police took some information and advised they will be in touch.

“Shocking, in broad daylight (yes it was evening) and in front of their own children, who will see and most likely copy their parents behaviour, stealing, lying, total disregard to fellow humans’ hard work.”

Last week an Italian restaurant was left empty handed after another dine-and-dash where a family racked up a £329 bill.

Police charged two people in an investigation linked to to several alleged dine and dash incidents in South Wales.

A man and woman from Port Talbot have been charged over the incident and will appeal in court on charges of theft and fraud next month.

South Wales police said on Wednesday: “Two people have been charged with multiple offences following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

“Ann McDonagh, 39, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud and four counts of theft (shoplifting).

“Bernard McDonagh, 41, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud.”