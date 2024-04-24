Man and woman charged with fraud after dine-and-dashers 'left £329 bill unpaid at restaurant'

24 April 2024, 15:15 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 15:26

Two people have been arrested
Two people have been arrested. Picture: social media

By Emma Soteriou

A man and woman have been charged with fraud after a £329 bill was left unpaid at a restaurant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bernard McDonagh, 41, and Ann McDonagh, 39, have been charged with five counts of fraud and four of shoplifting.

They were released on bail and will appear at Swansea Magistrates' court on May 8.

It comes after the Bella Ciao restaurant near Port Talbot said a family of eight fled before paying for their meal on Friday.

They were said to have ordered steaks, desserts and 15 bottles of pop - but sent back several half-eaten plates of food.

Read more: Time to pay the bill: Two arrests in hunt for prolific 'dine-and-dash couple' after £329 bill left unpaid at restaurant

Read more: Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’

The restaurant was flooded with bookings after the manager complained on social media
The restaurant was flooded with bookings after the manager complained on social media. Picture: social media

A South Wales police spokesman said: "Two people have been charged with multiple offences following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

“Ann McDonagh, 39, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud and four counts of theft (shoplifting).

"Bernard McDonagh, 41, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud.

"Both will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on May 8."

Several other restaurants in the area have also claimed that members of the same family have left without paying huge bills, according to MailOnline.

In August last year, the River House Lounge & Restaurant - also in Wales - posted CCTV images of the same man and woman, claiming they had 'left without paying' their 'hefty bill'.

Meanwhile, La Casona, in Skewen, said it had reported the same family to the police after they were seen 'leaving without paying' in February of this year.

The Somerset Arms in Port Talbot and The Longbow Beefeater in Pontyclun also claim they have been targeted in recent months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Japan China Fukushima

IAEA inspects treated radioactive water release from Fukushima nuclear plant

Five people have been injured as well as some of the horses

Horses spooked by 'big bang' when builders' concrete clattered to the ground sparking rampage that left five injured

Russian attack

Ukrainian officials thank US for military aid to help stop Russian onslaught

Five people, including a child, died in the incident

Three arrests after five migrants, including child, die trying to cross Channel

A mum from Essex has

'It’s so dangerous': Mum forced to walk in road with pram leaves notes for 'inconsiderate' drivers blocking pavements

University protesters

Biden seeks to navigate Israel-Hamas war protests on US college campuses

David Buik asks why the 21st century has been a disappointing period for business.

Why has the 21st century been such a disappointing period for business and UK stock markets?

David McCaw with his returned ID card.

Mystery as long-lost security card is discovered under Antarctica iceberg 13 years after going missing

Boeing 737 Max planes

Boeing posts £286m loss amid safety scrutiny

One person has been arrested

Three people including teacher injured after 'knife attack’ at Welsh school as classrooms locked down and one arrested

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Cisco Systems joins Vatican pledge to ensure ethical use and development of AI

Athens residents take selfies of the orange-hued dust that engulfed the city

Eerie images show Athens engulfed in orange haze as Saharan desert dust cloud descends

Five people have been injured as well as some of the horses

Five injured as Household Cavalry horses - including one covered in blood - smash through London in six-mile rampage

Karen Bass

Suspect targeted Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass in home break-in, official says

Chinese astronauts

China prepares to send three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Two footballers suspended by their club after being accused of rape

Two Premier League footballers, 19, arrested over rape claim suspended by their club

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zoe Ball revealed her mother had died after a battle with cancer

Devastated Zoe Ball says 'sleep tight dear mama' as she announces her mother's death from cancer
Fayez's Mercedes taxi was smashed into

Terrified taxi driver describes moment bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into his Mercedes van
Taiwan and US officials

China blasts ‘dangerous situation’ over US military aid to Taiwan

Horses on the loose in London this morning

Live updates: Five people injured as bloodied horses tear through central London crashing into cars and bus
Moon lander image

Japan’s moon lander survives third long freezing lunar night

Prabowo Subianto

Prabowo Subianto declared Indonesian president-elect as rivals’ appeal rejected

Five people including one of the riders were injured and all of the horses are now under control

Spooked Household Cavalry horses bolt through traffic in central London injuring five people in three locations
Fuel prices have risen in recent weeks

Petrol prices hit 150p per litre on average for first time since November, in blow for drivers
Flowers on church gate

Seven teenagers arrested as part of Sydney bishop stabbing investigation

Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX has been listed for sale

Ayrton Senna’s personal Honda NSX supercar on sale on AutoTrader for an eye-watering £500,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit