Man and woman charged with fraud after dine-and-dashers 'left £329 bill unpaid at restaurant'

By Emma Soteriou

A man and woman have been charged with fraud after a £329 bill was left unpaid at a restaurant.

Bernard McDonagh, 41, and Ann McDonagh, 39, have been charged with five counts of fraud and four of shoplifting.

They were released on bail and will appear at Swansea Magistrates' court on May 8.

It comes after the Bella Ciao restaurant near Port Talbot said a family of eight fled before paying for their meal on Friday.

They were said to have ordered steaks, desserts and 15 bottles of pop - but sent back several half-eaten plates of food.

A South Wales police spokesman said: "Two people have been charged with multiple offences following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

“Ann McDonagh, 39, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud and four counts of theft (shoplifting).

"Bernard McDonagh, 41, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, has been charged with five counts of fraud.

"Both will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on May 8."

Several other restaurants in the area have also claimed that members of the same family have left without paying huge bills, according to MailOnline.

In August last year, the River House Lounge & Restaurant - also in Wales - posted CCTV images of the same man and woman, claiming they had 'left without paying' their 'hefty bill'.

Meanwhile, La Casona, in Skewen, said it had reported the same family to the police after they were seen 'leaving without paying' in February of this year.

The Somerset Arms in Port Talbot and The Longbow Beefeater in Pontyclun also claim they have been targeted in recent months.