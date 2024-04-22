Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’

22 April 2024, 12:19

Footage shows woman trying to pay for meal before alleged dine and dash

Kieran Kelly

Kieran Kelly

A couple who were seen gorging on £329 of food and drink at an Italian restaurant before 'leaving without paying' are responsible for a number of 'dine and dashes' over the last 12 months, it has been claimed.

Over the weekend, a family-of-eight were accused of gorging on T-bone steaks, double desserts, and drinking over a dozen soft drinks at the Bella Ciao restaurant in Port Talbot, Wales.

After they finished their meal, the restaurant manager, Tyrone Reese, went to settle the bill - but the diners were nowhere to be seen.

Now, other restaurants have claimed the mother and father from that same family have also left without paying huge bills, MailOnline reports.

In August last year, the River House Lounge & Restaurant - also in Wales - posted CCTV images of the same man and woman, claiming they had 'left without paying' their 'hefty bill'.

Meanwhile, La Casona, in Skewen, said it had reported the same family to the police after they 'leaving without paying' in February of this year.

South Wales Police has confirmed an investigation into Friday's incident has been launched.

A restaurant in Skewen reported a dine and dash to the police from February
A restaurant in Skewen reported a dine and dash to the police from February. Picture: social media
The family left a fake phone number with the restaurant
The family left a fake phone number with the restaurant. Picture: social media

"They were ordering the most expensive things on the menu, like T-bone steaks and the like," Mr Reese told The Mirror after their latest alleged 'dine and dash'.

"My wife said 'Something's not right.' They went full-on with their order but they were also sending plates back half empty."

The mum of the group reportedly tried to pay for the meal twice, but the card declined on both occasions. She then told a member of staff she was going to get another card.

The family then left the restaurant before the bill was settled.

Mr Reese tried to phone the family, but it turned out the phone number they gave to book the restaurant was fake.

"I don't understand how they [the family] can get away with this. I'm paying my tax for police but I seem to be powerless," added Mr Reese.

Over a dozen soft drinks were ordered
Over a dozen soft drinks were ordered. Picture: social media
The restaurant was flooded with bookings after the manager complained on social media
The restaurant was flooded with bookings after the manager complained on social media. Picture: social media

The family has been reported to the police over the alleged theft from Ciao Bella.

There has been some good news for the restaurant, however.

After sharing footage of the 'dine-and-dashers' on Facebook, the restaurant almost immediately became fully booked.

A grateful Mr Reese said he took it as a "sign of solidarity" and it "felt fantastic".

