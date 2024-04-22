Family-of-eight racks up huge £329 bill on T-bone steaks and double desserts – before ‘leaving without paying’

Footage shows woman trying to pay for meal before alleged dine and dash

By Kieran Kelly

A family-of-eight have been accused of eating £329 of food and drink at an Italian restaurant before leaving without paying.

They allegedly gorged on T-bone steaks, double desserts, and drank over a dozen soft drinks at the Bella Ciao restaurant in Port Talbot, Wales.

After they finished their meal, the restaurant manager, Tyrone Reese, went to settle the bill - but the diners were nowhere to be seen.

"They were ordering the most expensive things on the menu, like T-bone steaks and the like," he told The Mirror.

The family left a fake phone number with the restaurant. Picture: social media

"My wife said 'Something's not right.' They went full-on with their order but they were also sending plates back half empty."

The mum of the group reportedly tried to pay for the meal twice, but the card declined on both occasions. She then told a member of staff she was going to get another card.

The family then left the restaurant before the bill was settled.

Mr Reese tried to phone the family, but it turned out the phone number they gave to book the restaurant was fake.

"I don't understand how they [the family] can get away with this. I'm paying my tax for police but I seem to be powerless," added Mr Reese.

Over a dozen soft drinks were ordered. Picture: social media

The restaurant was flooded with bookings after the manager complained on social media. Picture: social media

The family has been reported to the police.

There has been some good news for the restaurant, however.

After sharing footage of the 'dine-and-dashers' on Facebook, the restaurant almost immediately became fully booked.

A grateful Mr Reese said he took it as a "sign of solidarity" and it "felt fantastic".