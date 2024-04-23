Time to pay the bill: Two arrests in hunt for prolific 'dine-and-dash couple' after £329 bill left unpaid at restaurant

Two people have been arrested. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Two people have been arrested after police launched an investigation into a prolific 'dine-and-dash spree' across Wales.

A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, have been arrested, South Wales Police have said.

It follows reports of "multiple dine-and-dash and shoplifting offences", including one in Swansea, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Restaurants across South Wales have reported huge bills being left unpaid, with the latest alleged 'dine-and-dash' taking place at Bella Ciao near Port Talbot.

The pair are being quizzed by police. Picture: social media

South Wales Police said: "Two people have been arrested following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting.

"A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Sandfields, Port Talbot, have been arrested for fraud (obtaining services dishonestly) and theft offences.

"They are currently in police custody at Swansea Central police station.

"Our investigation is ongoing."

As well as Bella Ciao, other alleged victims include the Yard in Cowbridge, River House in Swansea, The Somerset Arms in Port Talbot, The Longbow Beefeater in Pontyclun, and La Casone in Skewen.

The Somerset Arms in Port Talbot and The Longbow Beefeater in Pontyclun also claim they have been targeted in recent months.