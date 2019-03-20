EU’s Tusk Says Brexit Delay “Possible” If MPs Approve Theresa May’s Deal

20 March 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 16:57

Donald Tusk spoke in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon
Donald Tusk spoke in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: PA

European Council president Donald Tusk has said a "short extension" to Brexit should be possible if MPs approve Theresa May’s deal by next week.

The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet with the remaining 27 EU leaders after officially requesting a Brexit delay on Wednesday.

"If the leaders approve my recommendations and if there is a positive vote in the House of Commons next week, we can finalise and formalise the decision on extension in the written procedure," Mr Tusk said in response.

"Even if the hope for a final success may seem frail, even illusory, and all the Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified, we cannot give up seeking until the very last moment a positive solution."

Earlier, Mrs May told MPs she was not prepared to delay Britain's EU exit beyond 30th June.

Speaking during PMQs, she said: "The idea that three years after voting to leave the EU, the people of this country should be asked to elect a new set of MEPs is, I believe, unacceptable.

"It would be a failure to deliver on the referendum decision this House said it would deliver."

Follow LBC for all the latest Brexit developments.

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With