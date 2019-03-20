EU’s Tusk Says Brexit Delay “Possible” If MPs Approve Theresa May’s Deal

Donald Tusk spoke in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: PA

European Council president Donald Tusk has said a "short extension" to Brexit should be possible if MPs approve Theresa May’s deal by next week.

The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet with the remaining 27 EU leaders after officially requesting a Brexit delay on Wednesday.

Here is Theresa May’s full letter to the EU requesting a delay to Brexit until 30th June. pic.twitter.com/w0kpSxixb4 — LBC (@LBC) March 20, 2019

"If the leaders approve my recommendations and if there is a positive vote in the House of Commons next week, we can finalise and formalise the decision on extension in the written procedure," Mr Tusk said in response.

"Even if the hope for a final success may seem frail, even illusory, and all the Brexit fatigue is increasingly visible and justified, we cannot give up seeking until the very last moment a positive solution."

Brexit choices for Tory Brexiters and the DUP.



The choice was: PM's deal vs Brexit delayed.



The choice is now: PM's deal vs No Deal.



For May to win third meaningful vote, she needs to convince her MPs the choice is:



PM's deal vs Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 20, 2019

Earlier, Mrs May told MPs she was not prepared to delay Britain's EU exit beyond 30th June.

Speaking during PMQs, she said: "The idea that three years after voting to leave the EU, the people of this country should be asked to elect a new set of MEPs is, I believe, unacceptable.

"It would be a failure to deliver on the referendum decision this House said it would deliver."

Follow LBC for all the latest Brexit developments.