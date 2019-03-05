Lord Sugar Tells LBC: “There’s No Such Thing As A Good Brexit Deal”

Lord Sugar has told LBC there is “no such thing” as a good Brexit deal because the EU is “only interested in what’s good for them”.

The pro-EU businessman and former enterprise advisor to Gordon Brown added that he had “no idea” whether he would have been able to have negotiated a better deal.

He also told LBC’s Chris Golds the 2016 EU referendum result “should be cancelled”.

“There’s no such thing as a good deal because the other 27 countries didn’t ask us to leave,” Lord Sugar said.

“They’re only interested in what’s good for them, not what’s good for us.

“What’s good for them is to recognise that we as a country are a very good customer to the European Union.”

Lord Sugar spoke to LBC on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Speaking about the negotiations, he continued: “I wouldn’t like to say I would have done anything better than what’s done.

“I don’t know what was involved, I don’t know the circumstances of what you’ve negotiated with.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said the Government is getting "positive" signals from European capitals about progress in the Brexit talks.

"I think the signals we are getting are reasonably positive. I don't want to overstate them because I still think there's a lot of work to do, but I think they do understand that we are being sincere," he said.

"I think that they are beginning to realise that we can get a majority in Parliament because they are seeing the signals coming from the people who voted against the deal before who are saying, crucially, that they are prepared to be reasonable about how we get to that position that we can't legally be trapped in the backstop."