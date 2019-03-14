MPs Vote To Request Brexit Delay - But Reject Second Referendum: All Of The Results

14 March 2019, 18:29 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 19:05

MPs vote to request a delay to Brexit
Picture: PA

MPs have voted to delay Brexit beyond March 29th after another dramatic night in the House of Commons.

A Government motion, authorising Theresa May to request a delay with the EU, was passed by 412 votes to 202.

The Prime Minister now plans to put her deal to a third "meaningful vote" in the Commons by next week.

She hopes it will secure the support of MPs who rejected it again on Tuesday.

Only a refusal by the EU27 to grant the UK an extension at a Brussels summit next week could preserve the date of March 29 as Brexit Day.

Before the main vote, MPs also voted on a series of amendments - all of which were defeated.

Parliament's attempt to seize control of the Brexit process was narrowly defeated by just two votes.

Calls for a second referendum were also rejected by 334 votes to 85.

Brexit delay votes - All of the results:

- MPs reject an amendment to request an extension to Article 50 in order to hold a second referendum by 334 votes to 85.

- MPs reject an amendment to extend Article 50 to June 30 to find a way forward on Brexit with majority support, and to take control of parliamentary time next Wednesday, March 20 by 314 votes to 311.

- MPs reject an amendment put forward by Hilary Benn calling for an extension of Article 50 to find a way forward on Brexit with majority support, and to take control of parliamentary time next Wednesday, March 20 by 314 votes to 312

- MPs reject an amendment put forward by Jeremy Corbyn calling for an extension to Article 50 and parliamentary time to find a majority for a different approach on Brexit by 318 votes to 302

- MPs back the government motion calling for an extension to Article 50 to June 30 if Parliament approves Theresa May's Brexit deal by next Wednesday by 412 votes to 202

