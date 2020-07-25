Brexit: UK is in "a much better position" than six months ago, says David Davis

By Seán Hickey

The former Brexit Secretary insisted that Brexit negotiations have improved for the UK compared to six months ago.

David Lammy was speaking to David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden and former Brexit Secretary for the latest on Brexit negotiations between the government and the EU. David put to Mr Davis that "we're heading to the deadline in December and it looks like we're no further forward" in terms of a deal being found.

The former Brexit Secretary that the negotiations are "not at all bad," at the moment and argued that we are in a good position. He added that "it's quite hard to tell how well or how badly it is going by the public statements of either side," as negotiators will always keep their cards close to their chest.

"It appears to have reduced to two intrinsic issues, one being fisheries and the other, state aid," said Mr Davis.

"If it really is down to those two issues then we are in a much better position than I would have told you we had been in six months ago."

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Picture: PA

David didn't buy the argument that negotiators not revealing how talks are going is a good sign for the UK. "We had the pandemic, we've had uncertainty for years, and now we don't know what the terms are for our future trading relationship with the European Union."

He put to Mr Davis that the added uncertainty is leading to a worse situation for ordinary people who will be impacted by Brexit most. The former Brexit Secretary stated that negotiations have been whittled down to two options; a zero tariff deal or a no-deal and business owners will be preparing for both.

He reminded David that the only time during the negotiations that the economy was "rattled," was "when we deferred" from the initial March 29th Brexit date.

"Predictability is valuable but not at the price of a bad deal," Mr Davis said.