PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer in wake of new Covid curbs

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer are facing each other at Prime Minister's Questions one day after tough new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the country.

Mr Johnson announced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England yesterday that include office staff working from home and a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants. Similar measures were put in place in Scotland and there were updated rules for Wales and Northern Ireland as well.

The new rules have come under scrutiny today with businesses saying they will struggle to survive, and questions raised over how they are to be enforced with reports the army is being asked to step in to support police.

