Disgraceful: No10 blasted online after Christmas party video leak

By Emma Soteriou

Downing Street has been criticised by people who lost family members during the Covid crisis after a video of Boris Johnson's aides joking about a Christmas party last year was leaked.

No10 has denied claims that a Christmas party took place, saying all staff stuck to Covid guidelines in place at the time.

Brits have slammed the Government for its "disgraceful" behaviour, with them also echoing earlier calls for Mr Johnson to step down from his role.

One person posted online: "Boris Johnson needs to resign. It’s despicable, disgraceful, and in contempt of the very people that put him where he is."

Mark Conrad tweeted: "Putting to one side party politics, what strikes me about #downingstreetparty is the obvious, elitist disdain for the general public among Boris Johnson and his cabal.

"They genuinely couldn’t care less about anybody and assume rules never apply to them.

"Entitled charlatans."

"Stay at home Cinders, we're going to a 'business meeting'" #downingstreetparty — joolz 🇪🇺 (@julian_mellor) December 8, 2021

Another user - Drew - tweeted: "Perhaps No.10 had an optician in that day - a group eye test would clearly and neatly explain everything."

It comes in reference to Mr Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, who claimed he drove to Barnard Castle to 'test his eye sight' before a longer drive home.

Sue said on Twitter: "Just when is Boris going to realise that the #downingstreetparty scandal isn't going to go away?

"Over a year on none of us have forgotten Cummings 'testing his vision by driving to Barnard Castle'.

"Too many have died for forgiveness."

Tory peer and former Conservative Party chairwoman Sayeeda Warsi said all those who went to the party should resign.

She tweeted: "Every minister, parliamentarian & staffer at the #downingstreetparty must resign NOW.

"No ifs no buts. The rule of law is a fundamental value, the glue that hold us together as a nation.

"Once that is trashed by those in power the very essence of our democracy is at stake."

Boris telling everyone their was no Downing Street Party last year. #downingstreetparty pic.twitter.com/P6STPqDgDV — Brammall. (@brammall) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, amid reports of the Government potentially announcing a move to Plan B over the Christmas period, Jenn tweeted: "You’re going to need plan B, C, D, E, F and G because nobody is having any of it and nobody is going to forget. #downingstreetparty."

James Felton tweeted: "Can’t wait to find out the new restrictions people who aren’t Tories have to follow."

The change to rules would see the return of working from home were possible and the chance of vaccine passports being introduced.