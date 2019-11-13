Office of Labour candidate Luke Pollard targeted with homophobic graffiti and 'pedo' slur

13 November 2019, 10:24

Luke Pollard's office has been targeted repeatedly
Luke Pollard's office has been targeted repeatedly. Picture: Twitter

The office of Labour candidate Luke Pollard was targeted with homophobic graffiti last night.

A vandal daubed what appeared to be the word “pedo” along with other offensive slogans, on the front of the constituency office of the candidate for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport.

The graffiti was washed off by a council team and with the help of a passing Deliveroo cyclist, according to Mr Pollard.

Mr Pollard wrote online: “Thank you to my brilliant team, Plymouth Council hot wash team and Steve - a passing

Deliveroo cyclist - who helped me wash the hate off my office windows. Police also fast responding. There is no place for hate but with each attack more and more people stand up against it. Thank you.”

“My office was attacked again last night with more homophobic graffiti. There is no place for hate in our city and I will continue to call it out wherever and whenever I see it.”

Last month someone wrote ‘die Blair’ graffiti on his office door.

He said that there was “no place for the hate and abuse we are seeing on the rise.”

He said in a statement: “I want to invite whoever vandalised my office to have a conversation.

Mr Pollard has also been targeted repeatedly on social media.

He previously wrote: “Sadly I’ve had to ban a few more people from Twitter and my Facebook page in the past few days: abuse, insults, homophobia and slurs is unacceptable.

"If you’re finding yourself using them whatever your political viewpoint then it’s time to have a long look at yourself.”

