Peterborough By-Election Candidates: Who Is Standing In Key Vote?

A polling station in Peterborough. Picture: PA

A by-election is taking place in Peterborough on Thursday 6th June to elect their MP following the recall of Fiona Onasanya.

These are the candidates standing.

Paul Bristow, Conservative Party

Lisa Forbes, Labour Party

Stephen Goldspink, English Democrats

Mike Greene, Brexit Party

Howling Laud Hope, Monster Raving Loony Party

Pierre Kirk, UK EU Party

Andrew Moore, Independent

Patrick O'Flynn, SDP Fighting For Brexit

Dick Rodgers, Common Good: Remain In The EU

Tom Rogers, Christian People's Alliance

Beki Sellick, Liberal Democrats

Bobby Smith, Independent

Peter Ward, Renew

Joseph Wells, Green Party

John Whitby, UK Independence Party