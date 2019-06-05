Peterborough By-Election Candidates: Who Is Standing In Key Vote?
5 June 2019, 14:48 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 15:08
A by-election is taking place in Peterborough on Thursday 6th June to elect their MP following the recall of Fiona Onasanya.
These are the candidates standing.
Paul Bristow, Conservative Party
Lisa Forbes, Labour Party
Stephen Goldspink, English Democrats
Mike Greene, Brexit Party
Howling Laud Hope, Monster Raving Loony Party
Pierre Kirk, UK EU Party
Andrew Moore, Independent
Patrick O'Flynn, SDP Fighting For Brexit
Dick Rodgers, Common Good: Remain In The EU
Tom Rogers, Christian People's Alliance
Beki Sellick, Liberal Democrats
Bobby Smith, Independent
Peter Ward, Renew
Joseph Wells, Green Party
John Whitby, UK Independence Party