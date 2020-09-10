Senior Tory calls for Justice Secretary to resign over Brexit bill changes

By Asher McShane

A senior Conservative MP has called for the Justice Secretary to step down over plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale today called on Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to resign over the Internal Market Bill.

Sir Roger told LBC News: "I would expect the Justice Secretary under these terms to fall on his sword.

"One of the government’s senior legal advisers (Jonathan Jones) has already done and resigned from his post because the terms of the Bill are unacceptable internationally.

"We are going to embark shortly upon a series of trade negotiations with all sorts of countries around the world. We have to do that post-Brexit.

A senior Tory has called for Robert Buckland to resign. Picture: PA

"How are we going to be regarded as a nation if it is believed that whatever we sign isn’t worth the paper it’s written on? That is the position that this Prime Minister is putting us in and I will have no part in it.”

Yesterday Labour MP David Lammy sent a letter to Robert Buckland reminding him of his “sworn duty to respect the rule of law.”

“If you fail to prevent the government from breaking the rule of law, will you stand by your oath to respect the rule of law by breaking cabinet responsibility for this matter?” he wrote.

Tory former Prime Minister Theresa May echoed his concerns over trust in the Commons yesterday.

She said: "The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the Northern Ireland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UK legislation.

"The Government is now changing the operation of that agreement. Given that, how can the Government reassure future international partners that the UK can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?"

Emergency talks are taking place today after the EU reacted strongly to Boris Johnson's move to override key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement break with Brussels.

An "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU is being held in London after the Prime Minister unveiled proposed legislation to alter key elements of the Brexit deal with Brussels regarding Northern Ireland.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove will meet senior EU official Maros Sefcovic to discuss the situation, as talks between the UK's chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost and his Brussels counterpart Michel Barnier continue.

The meeting between Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic comes as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi insisted there was "absolutely no chance" of Congress passing an American trade deal with the UK if the Northern Ireland peace process was "imperilled".

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was "very concerned" following the tabling in Parliament of the UK Internal Market Bill, which ministers have admitted will breach international law.

She said such actions would "undermine trust" and called on the Prime Minister to honour his past commitments.

The European Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer Tweeted late on Wednesday: "Following today's announcement by the UK, Maros Sefcovic will travel to London tomorrow to meet Michael Gove for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee.

"The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement."