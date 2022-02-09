Live

Watch PMQs live: Boris faces questions amid Savile slur scandal

Boris Johnson is facing questions in the Commons today as his leadership is under continued scrutiny, amid a 'fake news' storm and the ongoing Partygate scandal.

The PM is being accused of fanning the flames of hate after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was accosted in the street by a group of protesters echoing a disproven slur about Jimmy Savile that was repeated by the PM.

He is also still dogged by the Partygate scandal, and is likely to face serious scrutiny over the government's plans to tackle the record NHS backlog, which have been criticised as inadequate.

Meanwhile a senior Tory donor has delivered remarks today that Mr Johnson's premiership is past the point of no return and he should resign.

Follow PMQs live here at the top of the page from midday.

