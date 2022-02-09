Live

Watch PMQs live: Boris faces questions amid Savile slur scandal

9 February 2022, 10:49

Boris Johnson is facing questions in the Commons today as his leadership is under continued scrutiny, amid a 'fake news' storm and the ongoing Partygate scandal.

The PM is being accused of fanning the flames of hate after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was accosted in the street by a group of protesters echoing a disproven slur about Jimmy Savile that was repeated by the PM.

He is also still dogged by the Partygate scandal, and is likely to face serious scrutiny over the government's plans to tackle the record NHS backlog, which have been criticised as inadequate.

Meanwhile a senior Tory donor has delivered remarks today that Mr Johnson's premiership is past the point of no return and he should resign.

Follow PMQs live here at the top of the page from midday.

Read more: NHS backlog cannot be blamed on Brexit staff departures, health minister insists

Read more: Cressida Dick given 'days and weeks' to clean up Met racism and misogyny or she's out

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cressida Dick has come under fire over the report

Cressida Dick given 'days and weeks' to clean up Met racism and misogyny or she's out
France is set to ease travel requirements for vaccinated travellers

France to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated in half-term boost for Brits
Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life term for Sarah Everard's murder

Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid
Gillian Keegan apologised for staying in a meeting after testing positive for Covid

Health minister sorry for staying in meeting despite testing positive for Covid
The alleged rape took place in business class on a United Airlines flight to Heathrow

Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'
Brexit has caused more problems for business, a report has found

Brexit 'caused business more problems despite promises of being freed from EU burden'
The NHS Covid recovery plan has been slammed for "not being ambitious enough"

NHS backlog cannot be blamed on Brexit staff departures, health minister insists
The Foreign Office has been a "target of a serious cyber security incident"

Foreign Office forced to pay £467k to bolster security after 'serious' cyber attack
'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs
Mason James Cowgill has been jailed for eight months

Driver jailed after swigging Bollinger Champagne behind wheel of work van