Tonight With Andrew Marr 03/12 | Watch again
3 December 2024, 19:43
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Ken Clarke KC - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer(1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1998-90).
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Shelagh Fogarty - LBC Presenter Monday-Friday, 1pm-4pm who was a victim of stalking, which was the subject of her podcast The Followers.
- Richard Tice - Deputy Leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness.
- James May - Presenter and Journalist, best known for the Grand Tour and formerly Top Gear.
- Sarah Olney - Liberal Democrats Cabinet Office Spokesperson and MP for Richmond Park, who brought this bill.
- John Nilsson-Wright - Associate Professor of Japanese Politics & International Relations at the University of Cambridge.
