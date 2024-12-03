Tonight With Andrew Marr 03/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/12 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Ken Clarke KC - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer(1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1998-90).

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Shelagh Fogarty - LBC Presenter Monday-Friday, 1pm-4pm who was a victim of stalking, which was the subject of her podcast The Followers.

Richard Tice - Deputy Leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness.

James May - Presenter and Journalist, best known for the Grand Tour and formerly Top Gear.

Sarah Olney - Liberal Democrats Cabinet Office Spokesperson and MP for Richmond Park, who brought this bill.

John Nilsson-Wright - Associate Professor of Japanese Politics & International Relations at the University of Cambridge.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.