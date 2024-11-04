Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/11 | Watch again

4 November 2024, 19:07

Tonight With Andrew Marr 04/11 | Watch again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Vine CBE QPM - Former UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (2008-14)
  • Zoe Gardner - Independent Migration Policy ResearcherDavid Frum - Staff Writer for the Atlantic and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, who authored the book 'Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy'
  • Brian Brokaw - Former manager for Kamala Harris' California Attorney General and the US Senate campaigns
  • Eoghan Gilmartin - Freelance Journalist based in Madrid
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Dr Amir Khan - Full-time GP and best selling author
  • Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education
  • Akua Reindorf KC - Barrister at Cloisters Chambers specialising in employment, discrimination and human rights law

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

