Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/01 | Watch Again

6 January 2025, 20:41

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
  • Richard Tice: Deputy Leader of Reform UK
  • Stephen Kinnock: Care Minister & Labour MP for Aberafan Maestag
  • Professor Rob Ford: Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester, author of The British General Election of 2019, and Senior Fellow at UK in a Changing Europe
  • Penny Mordaunt: Former Leader of the House of Commons (2022–2024), Former Secretary of State for Defence (2019), and former Conservative MP for Portsmouth North
  • Natasha Clark: LBC Political Editor
  • Keane Duncan: Conservative Councillor, North Yorkshire Council Executive Member for Highway and Transport

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice told LBC' Tonight with Andrew Marr that Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK

Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'
Fans are certain Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

Zendaya and Tom Holland 'engaged' as star dons huge diamond ring at Golden Globes

The River Soar bursts its banks and floods adjacent fields on January 06, 2025 in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire

Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

RuPaul has paid tribute to the Vivienne

RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Keven Appo

Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

Elon Musk's dad has urged for people to ignore him

'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row
Linda De Sousa Abreu has been jailed for 15 months.

Married prison officer jailed for 15 months after being filmed having sex with inmate

Dr Mohammad Al-Ubaydli is founder and CEO of Patients Know Best

Is it realistic for us all to quickly switch to this new way of booking appointments?

Elon Musk

Should Elon Musk butt out of UK politics?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

8 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile