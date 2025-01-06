Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/01 | Watch Again
6 January 2025, 20:41
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/01 | Watch again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
- Richard Tice: Deputy Leader of Reform UK
- Stephen Kinnock: Care Minister & Labour MP for Aberafan Maestag
- Professor Rob Ford: Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester, author of The British General Election of 2019, and Senior Fellow at UK in a Changing Europe
- Penny Mordaunt: Former Leader of the House of Commons (2022–2024), Former Secretary of State for Defence (2019), and former Conservative MP for Portsmouth North
- Natasha Clark: LBC Political Editor
- Keane Duncan: Conservative Councillor, North Yorkshire Council Executive Member for Highway and Transport
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.