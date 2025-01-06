Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/01 | Watch Again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre : LBC Political Correspondent

: LBC Political Correspondent Richard Tice : Deputy Leader of Reform UK

: Deputy Leader of Reform UK Stephen Kinnock : Care Minister & Labour MP for Aberafan Maestag

: Care Minister & Labour MP for Aberafan Maestag Professor Rob Ford : Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester, author of The British General Election of 2019, and Senior Fellow at UK in a Changing Europe

: Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester, author of The British General Election of 2019, and Senior Fellow at UK in a Changing Europe Penny Mordaunt : Former Leader of the House of Commons (2022–2024), Former Secretary of State for Defence (2019), and former Conservative MP for Portsmouth North

: Former Leader of the House of Commons (2022–2024), Former Secretary of State for Defence (2019), and former Conservative MP for Portsmouth North Natasha Clark : LBC Political Editor

: LBC Political Editor Keane Duncan: Conservative Councillor, North Yorkshire Council Executive Member for Highway and Transport

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.