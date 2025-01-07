Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/01 | Watch Again
7 January 2025, 19:41
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Richard Scorer - Head of Abuse Law at Slater & Gordon, who has represented over 100 victims and survivors in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse
- Sarah Champion - Labour MP for Rotherham
- Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Tom McTague - UnHerd Political Editor
- Vivian Schiller - Former Head of News at Twitter and Former President and CEO of NPR, now Vice President of the Aspen Institute
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Vittus Qujaukitsoq - Former Minister of Finance and Nordic Cooperation of Greenland
- Daniel Lippmann - Washington DC Reporter at Politico
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.