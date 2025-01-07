Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/01 | Watch Again

7 January 2025, 19:41

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Richard Scorer - Head of Abuse Law at Slater & Gordon, who has represented over 100 victims and survivors in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse
  • Sarah Champion - Labour MP for Rotherham
  • Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Tom McTague - UnHerd Political Editor
  • Vivian Schiller - Former Head of News at Twitter and Former President and CEO of NPR, now Vice President of the Aspen Institute
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Vittus Qujaukitsoq - Former Minister of Finance and Nordic Cooperation of Greenland
  • Daniel Lippmann - Washington DC Reporter at Politico

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan is dead at 80

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan dead at 80

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'
Tullulah-Belle, 16, Lily, 13, and George, 15, were last seen at around 5pm on January 4.

Fears grow as police seek public's help in hunt for three missing siblings aged 13, 15 & 16
v

Change is finally on the horizon as UK to criminalise sexually explicit 'deepfakes' - and victims deserve nothing less
Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
x

Ed Davey urges Starmer to appeal to Trump over Musk comments about overthrowing UK government
Jess Phillips has hit back at Elon Musk.

Jess Phillips hits back at 'ridiculous' Elon Musk but says abuse has 'turned my world upside down'
Trump demands return of Israeli hostages by January 20 or 'all hell will break loose'

Trump demands return of Israeli hostages by January 20 or 'all hell will break out in Middle East'
Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

'We are taking people in ambulances to A&Es to die' heartbroken Wes Streeting tells LBC as he pledges to 'save the NHS'
Wes Streeting is "distressed and ashamed" after a number of hospitals have declared critical incidents

Health Secretary 'distressed and ashamed’ for patients as six hospitals declare critical incidents amid winter flu virus

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

8 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

8 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile