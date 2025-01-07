Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Richard Scorer - Head of Abuse Law at Slater & Gordon, who has represented over 100 victims and survivors in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

