Tonight With Andrew Marr 09/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/12 | Watch again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ribal al-Assad - Founder and Director of the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom in Syria, and cousin of Bashar al-Assad.

Founder and Director of the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom in Syria, and cousin of Bashar al-Assad. Fouad Sayed Issa - Syrian activist in Damascus.

Syrian activist in Damascus. Jeremy Hunt - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer. Dame Sara Khan - Former Independent Advisor for Social Cohesion and Resilience to the UK government.

Former Independent Advisor for Social Cohesion and Resilience to the UK government. Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

LBC's Political Editor Sir Simon Mayall - Former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff

Former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff Professor Rob Ford - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester

Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester Dr Bharat Pankhania - Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Exeter

Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Exeter Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert & Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.