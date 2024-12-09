Tonight With Andrew Marr 09/12 | Watch again

9 December 2024, 20:00

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/12 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ribal al-Assad - Founder and Director of the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom in Syria, and cousin of Bashar al-Assad.
  • Fouad Sayed Issa - Syrian activist in Damascus.
  • Jeremy Hunt - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer.
  • Dame Sara Khan - Former Independent Advisor for Social Cohesion and Resilience to the UK government.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Sir Simon Mayall - Former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff
  • Professor Rob Ford - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester
  • Dr Bharat Pankhania - Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Exeter
  • Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert & Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office has given its verdict on a white Christmas

Met Office gives verdict on white Christmas as Brits brace for more snow

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson.

Suspect named in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO as ex ivy-league student arrested in McDonald's with chilling manifesto
Marriages between first cousins would be banned in the UK under a proposal to be tabled in Parliament.

First cousin marriage could be banned in the UK under new proposal

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

Home Office pauses Syrian asylum decisions following collapse of Assad regime

Police shared new images of the suspect yesterday.

Police questioning 'person of interest' in connection with killing of US healthcare CEO

Travel

UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct
Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray

'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach
Starmer should condemn human rights abuses in Saudia Arabia and UAE.

Starmer is right to condemn Assad - But his Gulf allies are no better

Ayub Qassim met Slater on the night before he vanished.

Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

7 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

7 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile