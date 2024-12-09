Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
9 December 2024, 20:00
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/12 | Watch again
You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ribal al-Assad - Founder and Director of the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom in Syria, and cousin of Bashar al-Assad.
- Fouad Sayed Issa - Syrian activist in Damascus.
- Jeremy Hunt - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer.
- Dame Sara Khan - Former Independent Advisor for Social Cohesion and Resilience to the UK government.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Sir Simon Mayall - Former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff
- Professor Rob Ford - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester
- Dr Bharat Pankhania - Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Exeter
- Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert & Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde
