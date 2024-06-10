Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again
10 June 2024, 19:46
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- James Cleverly - Home Secretary and former Foreign Secretary
- Agnes Poirier - Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster
- Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
- Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, Women and Equalities and the Cabinet Office
- Ethan Bronner - Israel bureau chief and a senior editor for the Middle East at Bloomberg News
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Harriet Harman - Former Leader of the Opposition and "Mother of the House"
