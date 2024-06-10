Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

James Cleverly - Home Secretary and former Foreign Secretary

Agnes Poirier - Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster

Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, Women and Equalities and the Cabinet Office

Ethan Bronner - Israel bureau chief and a senior editor for the Middle East at Bloomberg News

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Harriet Harman - Former Leader of the Opposition and "Mother of the House"

