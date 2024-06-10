Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

10 June 2024, 19:46

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • James Cleverly - Home Secretary and former Foreign Secretary
  • Agnes Poirier - Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster
  • Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party and Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, Women and Equalities and the Cabinet Office
  • Ethan Bronner - Israel bureau chief and a senior editor for the Middle East at Bloomberg News
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Harriet Harman - Former Leader of the Opposition and "Mother of the House"

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

