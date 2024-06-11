Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

11 June 2024, 19:08

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/6 | Watch again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Gillian Keegan - Secretary of State for Education
  • Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Lord Jo Johnson - Conservative Peer, Former Minister of State for Universities & Director of the No.10 Policy Unit
  • Margus Tsahkna - Estonia's Foreign Minister
  • Sam Kiley - Senior International Correspondent at CNN
  • Daniel Lippman - Politico Reporter Washington D.C.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Taylor Swift dancer has said he could wear a kilt 'with pride' after learning about Scottish history.

Taylor Swift dancer dons kilt ‘with pride’ following cultural appropriation fears during Edinburgh leg of singer's Eras tour
Jo Johnson has said the Tories' situation is 'desperately grave'.

‘It’s desperately grave’: Former Tory minister Jo Johnson says party is heading for ‘very heavy defeat’ at election
Frankfurt, Germany - June 19, 2013: A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 with the registration 9M-MRG takes off from Frankfurt Air

MH370 would have crashed with force of 'small earthquake' as researchers believe underwater sounds could solve mystery
Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto
Douglas Ross faces reporters over his resignation announcement and claims of expenses cover up.

'This has not gone as I had planned': Douglas Ross under pressure over expenses cover up claims
Joe Biden has spoken out on his son's conviction.

‘I am the President, but I am also a Dad’: Joe Biden breaks silence after son found guilty of buying gun illegally
The fixture has been labelled as the most “high-risk” of the tournament

England fans warned of 'violence-seeking Serbian hooligans' ahead of 'high-risk' Euros opener
Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US
Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver.

US president's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to illegally buy gun

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi

Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile