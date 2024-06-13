Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir Keir Starmer- Labour Party Leader

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Patrick Diamond - Co-author of the 2005 and 2010 manifestos and former advisor to Tony Blair

Paul Johnson - Director of the IfS

Charlotte Charles - Mother of Harry Dunn

David Davis - Former Chairman of the Conservative Party and Former Brexit Secretary

Amara-Sophia Elah - LBC's Correspondent in Birmingham Ladywood

Phil Collins - Former Chief Speech Writer to Tony Blair and Editor of The Draft

Camilla Turner - Political Editor of the Sunday Telegraph

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm