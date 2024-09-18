Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/09 | Watch again

18 September 2024, 19:46 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 19:47

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/09 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sally Abou AlJoud - Beirut-based journalist with L’Orient Today
  • Nigel Inkster - Former Director of Operations and Intelligence at MI6
  • Ehud Barak - Former Israeli Prime Minister
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
  • Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
  • Ash Regan - Leader of the Alba Party in Holyrood and MSP for Edinburgh Eastern
  • Professor Ian Goldin - Author of 'The Shortest History of Migration' and former advisor to Nelson Mandela

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

