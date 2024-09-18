Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/09 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
18 September 2024, 19:46 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 19:47
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sally Abou AlJoud - Beirut-based journalist with L’Orient Today
- Nigel Inkster - Former Director of Operations and Intelligence at MI6
- Ehud Barak - Former Israeli Prime Minister
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Stella Creasy - Labour MP for Walthamstow
- Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
- Ash Regan - Leader of the Alba Party in Holyrood and MSP for Edinburgh Eastern
- Professor Ian Goldin - Author of 'The Shortest History of Migration' and former advisor to Nelson Mandela
