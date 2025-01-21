Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/01 | Watch Again

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

Gabriel Gatehouse - Creator and Presenter of The Coming Storm Podcast, Former International Editor of Newsnight

Emily Thornberry - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury

Victoria Coates - Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump and was one of the President's longest serving staffers in the last administration

Liam Gotting - LBC's reporter at Liverpool Crown Court

Dr Husam Zomlot - Head of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom (de facto Palestinian Ambassador to the UK)

Tony Moss - Cousin of Emily Damari

Lord Kim Darroch - Former British Ambassador to the United States and former National Security Advisor

Liam Byrne - Former Secretary to the Treasury under Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill

