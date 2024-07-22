Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/07 | Watch again

22 July 2024, 19:34

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winning author
  • Charles Kupchan - Former Special Assistant to President Obama
  • Whitney Tilson - Long-time Democrat Donor
  • Josh Glancy - Editor of News Review at The Sunday Times
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Matthew Levitt - Director of the Reinhard Program on Counter-Terrorism
  • Stephen Fisher - Professor of Political Sociology at Oxford University
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent
  • Leah Pattem - Journalist in Madrid

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

