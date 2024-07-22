Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/07 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
22 July 2024, 19:34
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winning author
- Charles Kupchan - Former Special Assistant to President Obama
- Whitney Tilson - Long-time Democrat Donor
- Josh Glancy - Editor of News Review at The Sunday Times
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Matthew Levitt - Director of the Reinhard Program on Counter-Terrorism
- Stephen Fisher - Professor of Political Sociology at Oxford University
- Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent
- Leah Pattem - Journalist in Madrid
