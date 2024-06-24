Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again
24 June 2024, 19:35
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Alexander Stubb - President of Finland
- Hannah Barnes - Associate editor of the New Statesman
- Ami Ayalon - Former Head of Israeli Intelligence Agency, Shin Bet, and Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy
- Aggie Chamber - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Joseph Draper - LBC's Reporter in Dover
- Kevin Hollinrake - Business and postal services minister
- Peter Hunt - LBC's Royal Correspondent
