'We haven't spoken in 10 years': Olly Murs admits to 'loneliness' after estrangement from twin brother

Olly Murs became estranged from his twin brother in 2009. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Singer Olly Murs say he was "desperate to be around people" when he became estranged from his twin over ten years ago.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday, he said: "When you've been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness."

The 40-year-old rose to fame when he took part in The X Factor season 6 in 2009.

He confessed that he had missed his twin brother's wedding to film the show, and went on to tell judges on an episode of The Voice in 2020 that "we haven't spoken in ten years."

Murs added that he has no idea where his twin now lives.

He said: "I do miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities but we just had this bond as a twin."

Speaking to the newspaper, he said he "could not sit in a room alone" following the split, but that everything changed when he met his wife.

The 40-year-old rose to fame when he took part in The X Factor season 6 in 2009. Picture: Getty

He said: "When that person walks into your life and changes how you feel, you know. She's gorgeous, the love of my life."

Murs married fitness model Amelia Tank in Essex last year, and their daughter Madison was born in April.

Sharing a photo of him and Amelia walking out of hospital with a baby carrier, he wrote: "Our mini Murs

"My aim in life is to be a great husband and father - that's where my future lies," he said.

"I'd love my career to continue as it is, but when you get married and become a dad, you just want to be the best for them."

His twin, Ben Hart, previously told Sunday People that he attempted to contact the singer in 2013 following the birth of his son, however he said his estranged sibling told him to date this - although Murs denies this.