British girl, 13, dies after being found unconscious in pool at Florida theme park while on family holiday

A British girl was found unconscious in a pool at the Discovery cove in Orlando. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A 13-year-old girl from Cardiff has died while on holiday with her family in Orlando, Florida.

Anna Beaumont, 13, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said she was transported to hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday but died the next day.

In a statement, the police said: "We are sorry to report that on May 29 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time."

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: "Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

"Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue.

"When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

"Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family."

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.