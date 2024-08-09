Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna to sing and dance in the streets after concerts cancelled

Swifties singing and dancing in Vienna after all shows were cancelled. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift fans - also known as 'Swifties' - in Vienna have made the most of a bad situation after all three concerts due to be held in the city were cancelled over a terror threat.

Fans have gathered in their thousands in the Austrian capital to sing some of the songs they would have seen live.

They have also recieved free gifts - such as necklaces or ice cream - from local shops and restaurants.

Friendship bracelets have also been left on Corneliusgasse - aka Cornelia Street - a track name from Swift's album Lover.

All three of the music megastar's concerts due to be held at the Ernst Happel stadium were cancelled after Austrian law enforcement announced it had foiled a suspected attack on the venue.

Swifties sing and dance in Vienna. Picture: Alamy

Fans of the singer Taylor Swift leave bracelets on a tree and collect others as they gather at Corneliusgasse Street following the cancellation of her concerts. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift fans gather to sing together in Vienna, Austria, after their concerts were cancelled. Picture: Getty

Jacki, 23, from Germany, told LBC she was "sad" when she found out the shows had been cancelled.

"At first I was sad of course, but that sadness didn’t last that long as I‘m so so so glad now she canceled it cause it would have turned into a disaster if the shows were happening.

"I‘m just really relieved" she added.

Jacki recieved a free necklace from the Swarovski store in Vienna after showing them her Eras Tour ticket, as well as free ice cream.

Swifties were able to bag a free Swarovski necklace after the shows were cancelled. Picture: @afterglowalycia

Jacki from Germany was due to attend Saturday night's show. Picture: @afterglowalycia

Earlier this week, concert organizers Barracuda Music announced all three shows were “canceled due to government officials confirming a planned terrorist attack.”

The statement continued, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Earlier today, a third suspect was arrested in connection with the planned attack.

Swifties singing throughout Vienna, this is incredible to experience and so comforting to unite together in the wake of darkness. Thank you for all the Swiftie love and the Austrian gov’t for keeping us safe 🫶 #swifties #TaylorSwift #ViennaTStheErasTour #swiftiestrong… pic.twitter.com/jTzF1NlB3c — Brittny Burford | Realtor (@BurfordBchHomes) August 8, 2024

Swifties singing All Too Well (TV) in Vienna today 🫶🏻✨️ https://t.co/16GnsD22OG pic.twitter.com/sXKt1mUw4X — SillySimmuz 🌈 (@sillysimmuz) August 9, 2024

champagne problems at cornelia street in vienna ❤️‍🩹 #ViennaTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/vSltAzuLJ6 — jacki ✫ vienna n2!! (@afterglowalycia) August 8, 2024

The singer was reportedly "devastated for her fans" but "would never risk (their) safety", particularly when considering the tragic bombing that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

"But the thought of what could have happened if the concerts had been targeted by a terror attack is horrifying, and she would never risk the safety of her fans."

The source added: "The memory of what happened at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester is still very vivid in everyone's minds.

"But she has told her team that she wants to try to return to Vienna as soon as possible in the future. She is very conscious of how disappointed her fans in Austria are.

"A source has told The Mirror: "Taylor has been devastated by this. She is devastated for the fans who have been waiting for years to see her."

A Taylor Swift fan puts on a bracelet as they sing together on Stephansplatz, Vienna. Picture: Getty