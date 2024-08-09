'I've been expecting you' Watch moment rioter who had been waiting for police is arrested on doorstep

Avon and Somerset Police have released bodycame footage of an arrest. Picture: ASPolice

By Flaminia Luck

Bodycam footage has captured the moment a man was arrested after taking part in violent riots.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The officers ask the man his name and if it’s alright to come inside.

In response to this, the man agrees and lets them in saying “I’ve been expecting you”.

Avon and Somerset Police - who released the video - said 25 people have been arrested in total and five have been charged.

Violent disorder has been seen in cities and towns across the UK and Northern Ireland following a stabbing attack in Southport.

Avon & Somerset Police bodycam footage

In a tweet including the video, the force said: "If you committed offences during Saturday's disorder in Bristol, you can expect us at your door.

"We promised we would be making more arrests and that's exactly what we've been doing.

"Twenty people have now been arrested and five have been charged.

"These numbers will rise."

Read more: First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over online posts 'inciting racial hatred'

Read more: Police bodycam footage shows arrests made after attack on Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers

If you committed offences during Saturday's disorder in Bristol, you can expect us at your door.



We promised we would be making more arrests and that's exactly what we've been doing.



Twenty people have now been arrested and five have been charged. These numbers will rise. pic.twitter.com/fOAEaEyTCG — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) August 9, 2024

Detective Chief Superintendent from Avon & Somerset Police Rachel Shields said: “Hundreds of hours of footage has already been reviewed by detectives as we continue to investigate and identify those responsible for the violent disorder we saw last weekend.

“This includes a review of officers’ body-worn video, images and footage submitted to us by the public and footage from CCTV cameras and our drone units.

“We are keen to speak to these people as part of our enquiries and I would encourage you to come forward if you are one of these people.

“You can submit information to us online or provide it completely anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.”