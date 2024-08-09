'I've been expecting you' Watch moment rioter who had been waiting for police is arrested on doorstep

9 August 2024, 19:58 | Updated: 9 August 2024, 21:22

Avon and Somerset Police have released bodycame footage of an arrest
Avon and Somerset Police have released bodycame footage of an arrest. Picture: ASPolice

By Flaminia Luck

Bodycam footage has captured the moment a man was arrested after taking part in violent riots.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The officers ask the man his name and if it’s alright to come inside.

In response to this, the man agrees and lets them in saying “I’ve been expecting you”.

Avon and Somerset Police - who released the video - said 25 people have been arrested in total and five have been charged.

Violent disorder has been seen in cities and towns across the UK and Northern Ireland following a stabbing attack in Southport.

Avon & Somerset Police bodycam footage

In a tweet including the video, the force said: "If you committed offences during Saturday's disorder in Bristol, you can expect us at your door.

"We promised we would be making more arrests and that's exactly what we've been doing.

"Twenty people have now been arrested and five have been charged.

"These numbers will rise."

Read more: First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over online posts 'inciting racial hatred'

Read more: Police bodycam footage shows arrests made after attack on Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers

Detective Chief Superintendent from Avon & Somerset Police Rachel Shields said: “Hundreds of hours of footage has already been reviewed by detectives as we continue to investigate and identify those responsible for the violent disorder we saw last weekend.

“This includes a review of officers’ body-worn video, images and footage submitted to us by the public and footage from CCTV cameras and our drone units.

“We are keen to speak to these people as part of our enquiries and I would encourage you to come forward if you are one of these people.

“You can submit information to us online or provide it completely anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fire coming from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Swifties singing and dancing in Vienna after all shows were cancelled

Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna to sing and dance in the streets after concerts cancelled

UK Royals Attend COP26 - Day 6

King thanks emergency services for 'all they are doing to restore peace' following rioting across UK

The scene outside the stadium in venue where the show was meant to take place

Third person in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna

Amanda Knox arrives flanked by her husband, Christopher Robinson, right, and her lawyer, Luca Luparia Donati, left, at a court in Florence, Italy, on June 5 2024

Amanda Knox ‘freely’ accused man over roommate’s murder, Italian court says

The plane was seeing falling from the sky

Plane crashes in Brazil with all 62 onboard presumed dead, says President

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis

Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Body camera footage shows police anger at Secret Service after Trump shooting

Explorer of the Seas

British tourist 'falls overboard' from cruise ship near Croatia

Carles Puigdemont addresses supporters after his arrival near the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday

Puigdemont said to be in Belgium as Spanish police try to explain how he escaped

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz (left), Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup (top right), and Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo (bottom right).

Walkers unveils new sarnie-inspired flavours in collaboration with Heinz

Investigators are looking into A. Milne Independent Funeral Directors

Woman arrested as part of 'missing ashes' investigation at former funeral directors

A baby gorilla, the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo

Baby gorilla born at Detroit Zoo

Several more people have been jailed for their roles in the riots

Armchair rioters, 'troubled' Harry Potter fan and 'group attack' counter-protesters jailed as crackdown continues

EasyJet has ended free luggage allowance for city break packages, the budget airline has announced.

EasyJet ends free luggage allowance on city break packages in blow to holidaymakers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Revolution Bars could close 25 locations in the near future.

Revolution Bars to close 25 venues in bid to avoid collapse

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Travis Scott ‘arrested at Paris hotel after altercation with security guard’

Katie Price appeared in court on Friday

'No more holidays': Katie Price ordered to attend fresh court date over bankruptcy after Heathrow arrest
Bodycam footage has been released by police showing arrests made following disorder in Rotherham

Police bodycam footage shows arrests made after attack on Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers
The Olympic men's field hockey final ended in a scuffle after the Dutch winning goal scorer celebrated by 'shushing' in the German goalkeeper's face.

Olympic men's field hockey final ends in brawl after Dutch player 'shushes' the German keeper in shootout
At least 11 people have died in the missile strike

At least 11 killed in Russian strike on shopping centre in eastern Ukraine

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London.

Third suspect arrested after 'ISIS terror plot' to attack Vienna Taylor Swift concert uncovered
First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over posts 'inciting racial hatred' online

First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over online posts 'inciting racial hatred'

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
A Chinese electric vehicle

China files WTO complaint against EU over tariffs on electric vehicles

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit