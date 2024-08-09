Police bodycam footage shows arrests made after attack on Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers

By Will Conroy

Bodycam footage of arrests being made following an attack on a hotel in Rotherham which was housing asylum seekers has been released by police.

Horrific scenes in the South Yorkshire town saw windows broken at the hotel and a fire started outside as police were forced to back off.

South Yorkshire Police said 15 people have now been charged after the violence outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy is among those to be arrested while two of the 15 have pleaded guilty to the offences.

The force has now released the bodycam footage showing three of the arrests being made on Tuesday and Wednesday in relation to the incident.

An officer tells one of those arrested: "I'm arresting you on suspicion of violent disorder and arson on intent to endanger life and that is on the 4th of August in Rotherham."

The incident left 58 officers injured, as well as police dogs and horses after missiles, including concrete blocks, glass bottles and planks of woods, were thrown at them.

The masked protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

On Sunday, horrific scenes in Rotherham saw thugs break a window at a hotel which was housing asylum seekers and start a fire outside as police were forced to back off. Picture: Alamy

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists. It is how many people were being housed in the hotel.

IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn, said: "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always our priority."