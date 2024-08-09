First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over online posts 'inciting racial hatred'

First armchair rioter jailed for 20 months over posts 'inciting racial hatred' online. Picture: CPS

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 28-year-old man has become the first person to be jailed over social media posts encouraging rioters in Leeds.

Jordan Parlour, 28, of Seacroft, plead guilty to publishing written material "intended to stir racial hatred" when he urged rioters to target the Britannia hotel - a location used to house asylum seekers.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, the judge handed down a sentence of 20 months in prison for the social media comments.

He becomes the first person to be jailed over online posts linked to the riots, which began following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance party in Southport.

In one such post, Parlour wrote that immigrants "rape our kids and get priority", sharing the racially aggravating messages with his 15,000 facebook friends.

The hotel had 210 occupants at the time of the attack, with the rioters breaking windows with stones, the court heard.

Parlour posted the messages between August 1 and August 5 in connection with targeted riots on the Brittania hotel in Leeds. Picture: CPS

Parlour's messages were posted to Facebook between August 1 and August 5 in connection with targeted riots at a hotel in Leeds.

The judge said Parlour's posts came out of "anger and frustration" at levels of immigration in the UK.

Ahead of sentencing, Parlour's mother submitted a note to court saying: "We can only speculate that he has been caught up and swept away by emotions circulating around the country."

However, the judge said this did little to affect his sentencing.

Presiding over the case, Judge Guy Kearl KC highlighted Parlour's "lack of privacy settings" in his sentencing remarks, emphasising that his messages were spread far and wide, which was "plainly your intention".

He added that he was in "no doubt" that Parlour's comments "were inciting others" to commit violence.

In one post, the 28-year-old wrote on Facebook: "Every man and his dog should smash [the] f**k out of Britannia hotel (in Leeds)".

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl KC during a live broadcast from Leeds Crown Court, sentencing Sameer Ali, 21, of West Park Drive, Leeds, to 20 months in jail, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Spen Bank. Picture: Alamy

"It was not only the refugees and asylum seekers who were likely to be affected by your post, but also the hotel managers, the night porters and those who worked within the hotel."

He said: "Your position is aggravated by the timing of your post, namely that it was at a time of social unrest and particular sensitivity across the country."

Judge Kearl added: "In passing sentence, I take into account the purposes of sentencing, in particular in relation to this case, punishment and deterrence.

"As is recognised on your behalf, this offence is so serious that an immediate custodial sentence is unavoidable."

It followed prosecutor Matthew Donkin noting that a police examination of Parlour's phone showed the post, including one reply that said: "I'm down if you are my lad?"

The defendant said: "Start by 5 bells tonight...be all gravy."

In another post, Parlour took aim at asylum seekers, writing: "They are over here given a life of Riley off the tax of us hard-working people earn when it could be put to better use... come here with no work visa, no trade to their name and sit and doss."

It comes as a 32-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months at Liverpool Crown Court seen with a knife near a vigil for the victims of the Southport stabbing.

Jordan Davies, f Portland Street in Southport, admitted possession of a knife in a public place in the town on July 30.

He told officers he was in the town for a "peaceful protest" after he was seen with the knife, wearing a balaclava, by members of the public.