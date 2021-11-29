Breaking News

Ghislaine Maxwell 'manipulated' and 'served up' girls for sexual abuse, court hears

Ghislaine Maxwell is standing trial in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ghislaine Maxwell "manipulated" and "served up" young girls for sexual abuse, a prosecutor has alleged at the opening of a US trial.

The "dangerous" British socialite preyed upon vulnerable young girls and lured them to massage rooms to be molested by predator Jeffrey Epstein, her New York trial has heard.

She is alleged to have gained the trust of teenage girls as young as 14 and normalised sex for her partner Epstein to abuse them between 1994 and 2004.

Assistant United States Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors that Maxwell and Epstein's youngest alleged victim, who was 14 when she was "recruited", did not know that "this man and woman were predators".

Opening the case against the defendant, Ms Pomerantz said: "This meeting was the beginning of that man and woman targeting (the victim) for sexual abuse that would last for years."

Pointing to the defendant, Ms Pomerantz said: "Who was this woman? It was the defendant, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"The defendant directed the girls into a room where she knew (Epstein) would molest them.

"There were times when she was in the room when it happened - making it all feel normal and causal.

"She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused.

"The defendant was trafficking kids for sex. That is what this trial is all about."

