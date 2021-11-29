Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

29 November 2021, 08:39

By Megan Hinton

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother hopes his sister’s trial will help to clear Prince Andrew’s name after he was "cancelled" as a member of the Royal Family.

The sex trafficking trial of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend is set to begin in New York today.

The British socialite denies recruiting teenagers who were not yet adults for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Mr Maxwell revealed he had met Prince Andrew on "a couple of occasions" at his sisters home, stating the Royal has been "cancelled" on "very dubious grounds".

Asked about the upcoming trial of his sister, Mr Maxwell said: "I met prince Andrew at my sister’s home on a couple of occasions so I didn’t really feel the need to talk to her about it. I mean I knew they were friends.

The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today
The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today. Picture: Alamy

"He has found himself in this terrible position where he is effectively cancelled as a member of the Royal Family, I think on very dubious grounds.

"So I hope that my sister will be exonerated at her trail and that will in some way assist Andrew, to clear his name from the charges that he too is facing.

"But those are civil charges from a very vocal accuser of both of them who I might add is not testifying at the trial which tells you all you need to know about her credibility."

The Duke of York is being sued by complainant Virginia Giuffre, who is seeking damages after alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her, a claim he vehemently denies.

Ian Maxwell previously said his sister is in "effective isolation" at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where she is being held in a 6ft by 9ft cell that has no natural light and is equipped with a toilet and a concrete bed.

Epstein died in a Brooklyn jail in 2019 as he was held on charges of the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Court documents suggest Maxwell will challenge the accusations against her by claiming the alleged victims may have "false or distorted memories".

The full indictment against her lists six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell is also accused of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

The defendant is further alleged to have lied under oath by hiding her participation in Epstein's offences during a separate civil case. She denies all charges.

Opening statements in the trial are due to begin on Monday and the trial is expected to last for six weeks.

