Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew will likely see a trial resulting from claims he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre take place between September and December next year.

The Duke of York vehemently denies allegations against him, with his lawyers asking for the Judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out civil claims brought by the accuser.

Ms Giuffre said in a lawsuit that he abused her on multiple occasions in 2001, when she was aged 17, as did Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawyers for the duke say he "never sexually abused or assaulted" her and attacked her motives, claiming she wanted "another payday" at his expense.

On Wednesday, it was heard that Ms Giuffre, Prince Andrew and a number of potential witnesses would be deposed.

Epstein was found dead in a prison cell in Manhattan in August 2019, as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, will go on trial this month on sex trafficking charges.

It is alleged she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. She denies the allegations.