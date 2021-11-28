Breaking News

Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old Ava White

28 November 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 28 November 2021, 22:54

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with Ava White's murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with Ava White's murder. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Will Taylor

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White.

The young girl was stabbed in Liverpool city centre on Thursday.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possession of a bladed article and has been remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow.

Merseyside Police said three other boys were arrested and conditionally bailed as officers continue to investigate.

The force's Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: "We're continuing to support Ava's family, and they have requested that their privacy continues to be respected at this difficult time.

"It's also vitally important as we continue the investigation that nobody posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava's family.

"Please trust us that we are doing all we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident, and we do not want anything to jeopardise this."

Police have also asked anyone who took photos or footage of what happened, or the aftermath, to send it via this link.

Alternatively, call 101, use Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with reference 21000820789 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

