Breaking News

Shell to cut 9,000 jobs as Covid crisis hits demand for oil

30 September 2020, 07:37 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 07:58

Shell is cutting 9,000 jobs worldwide
Shell is cutting 9,000 jobs worldwide. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Oil giant Shell has said it plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs worldwide following a collapse in demand for oil following the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Shell said: "Reduced organisational complexity, along with other measures, are expected to deliver sustainable annual cost savings of between two billion dollars to 2.5 billion dollars by 2022.

"This will partially contribute to the announced underlying operating cost reduction of three billion dollars to four billion dollars by the first quarter 2021.

"Job reductions of 7,000 to 9,000 are expected - including around 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year - by the end of 2022."

The oil giant has said the cuts will be fully implemented by the end of 2022.

The company also told investors that this includes around 1,500 employees who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year.

More Business News

See more More Business News

William Hill

William Hill agrees £2.9bn takeover deal with casino giant Caesars
Honda cars

UK car makers ‘to face higher export tariffs as EC rejects components request’
A high street

UK worst hit major economy despite less severe second-quarter contraction
For sale house signs

Average UK house price hits new record high in September

A spinning roulette wheel

Betting companies to monitor high-spending ‘VIP’ gamblers under new rules
Shop prices have fallen in September, new figures from the BRC show

Shop prices continue to fall as retailers try to woo back shoppers

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, has reported 82 cases of coronavirus

Major Covid-19 outbreak reported in Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Wales
Dozens of Coventry University students gathered at halls for a rave

'Up to 200' Coventry university students join lockdown rave in halls
Merseyside Police issued CCTV of concertgoers at Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park, Liverpool who attended an outdoor orchestral performance of rap songs

Liverpool 'days away' from more severe covid-19 lockdown

Donald Trump was asked to "shut up" by his rival Joe Biden

'Will you shut up man?' - Trump and Biden get personal in first debate
Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Priti Patel 'explored sending migrants to remote Atlantic island' - report
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of introducing Thatcherite economic policies

Labour: Sunak's economic policies are throwback 'to worst days of Thatcher'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London