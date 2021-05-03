The Global Awards 2021: Hunting Ghislaine scoops Best Podcast

The Global Awards 2021. Picture: global

By EJ Ward

The winners of The Global Awards 2021 were revealed today with LBC's Hunting Ghislaine named Best Podcast.

A delighted John Sweeney said the win moved him to tears as he displayed his award.

"I do feel emotional, this award means a lot, thank you very much and keep on listening."

The podcast introduced in 2020 sees investigative reporter John Sweeney set out to tell the strange story of Ghislaine Maxwell. The six-episode series reflects on her black book of high society contacts, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, all the while noting the cult-like influence of Jeffrey Epstein on Ghislaine’s world.

John Sweeney displays his award. Picture: Global Awards

Now in its fourth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

With the glittering awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global today revealed the 2021 winners on-air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Global Awards 2021: The Winners. Picture: LBC

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

BEST FEMALE - Dua Lipa

BEST MALE - Harry Styles

BEST GROUP - Little Mix

BEST BRITISH ACT - Dua Lipa

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST - The Kanneh-Masons

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B - Cardi B

BEST INDIE ACT - Nothing But Thieves

RISING STAR - Joel Corry

BEST PODCAST - ‘Hunting Ghislaine’