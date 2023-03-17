The News Agents among Best Podcast nominees at the Global Awards 2023

The News Agents podcast. Picture: Global

Current affairs podcast The News Agents is recognised in the Global Awards 2023 shortlist.

The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is shortlisted alongside ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

British superstar Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.

Sam Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Stormzy, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.

The Classical category includes the legendary film music composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year. Sister and brother Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason both receive a nomination for best classical artist.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”

The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)