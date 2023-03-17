The News Agents among Best Podcast nominees at the Global Awards 2023

17 March 2023, 06:57 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 07:14

The News Agents podcast
The News Agents podcast. Picture: Global

Current affairs podcast The News Agents is recognised in the Global Awards 2023 shortlist.

The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is shortlisted alongside ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

Find out more about the Global Awards here

British superstar Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.

Sam Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Stormzy, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.

The Classical category includes the legendary film music composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year. Sister and brother Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason both receive a nomination for best classical artist.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”

The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)

  1. BEST INDIE ACT
    Arctic Monkeys
    Blink-182
    Florence + The Machine
    Kasabian
    Liam Gallagher
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Sam Fender
    Wet Leg
  2. BEST GROUP
    Arctic Monkeys
    D-Block Europe
    Coldplay
    Florence + The Machine
    Muse
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Wet Leg
  3. BEST BRTISH ACT
    Aitch
    Anne-Marie
    Becky Hill
    Calvin Harris
    Harry Styles
    Joel Corry
    Lewis Capaldi
    Mimi Webb
    Raye
    Sam Fender
    Sam Smith
    Stormzy
    Tom Grennan
  4. BEST MALE
    Aitch
    Calvin Harris
    George Ezra
    Harry Styles
    KSI
    Lewis Capaldi
    Liam Gallagher
    Sam Fender
    Stormzy
    Tom Grennan
  5. BEST FEMALE
    Anne-Marie
    Becky Hill
    Beyoncé
    Lizzo
    Meghan Trainor
    Mimi Webb
    Pink
    Raye
    SZA
    Taylor Swift
  6. RISING STAR
    Bru-C
    FLO
    JVKE
    LF System
    PinkPantheress
    Sam Ryder
    Wet Leg
  7. BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
    Abel Selaocoe
    Alison Balsom
    Isata Kanneh-Mason
    Lang Lang
    Ludovico Einaudi
    Nicola Benedetti
    Sheku Kanneh-Mason
  8. MASS APPEAL
    Beyoncé
    Coldplay
    Elton John
    George Ezra
    Harry Styles
    Lewis Capaldi
    Pink
  9. BEST SONG
    Aitch - Baby (featuring Ashanti)
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran - Preu
    George Ezra - Green Green Grass
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
    The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
    Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)
    Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
    Mimi Webb - House On Fire
    Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
    Sam Smith - Unholy (featuring Kim Petras)
    Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
  10. BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
    Ch!pz - 1001 Arabian Nights
    David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
    Joji - Glimpse Of Us
    JVKE - Golden Hour
    Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
    Miguel - Sure Thing
    Nicky Youre, Dazy - Sunroof
    Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
    Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
    SZA - Kill Bill
  11. BEST HIP HOP OR RNB
    Aitch
    Arrdee
    Beyoncé
    Burna Boy
    Central Cee
    D-Block Europe
    Dave Doja Cat
    Drake
    Fireboy DML
    FLO
    Raye
    Stormzy
  12. BEST DANCE ACT
    Bru-C
    Clementine Douglas
    David Guetta
    Eliza Rose
    Fred Again..
    LF System
    Luude
    PinkPantheress
    The Blessed Madonna
    Tiësto
  13. BEST PODCAST
    My Therapist Ghosted Me
    That Peter Crouch Podcast
    The News Agents
    The Rest Is Politics
    The Wittering Whitehalls
  14. Awarded to the artist responsible to the most played song on Global's stations in 2022.MOST PLAYED SONG

