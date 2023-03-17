Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
The News Agents among Best Podcast nominees at the Global Awards 2023
17 March 2023, 06:57 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 07:14
Current affairs podcast The News Agents is recognised in the Global Awards 2023 shortlist.
The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is shortlisted alongside ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, ‘The Wittering Whitehalls’ with Michael and Hilary Whitehall, who attempt to solve everyday problems.
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
Find out more about the Global Awards here
British superstar Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.
Sam Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, D-Block Europe, Mimi Webb, RAYE, Stormzy, Tom Grennan and Wet Leg.
The Classical category includes the legendary film music composer John Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday last year. Sister and brother Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason both receive a nomination for best classical artist.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”
The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 SHORTLIST NOMINEES
(categories judged by industry panel)
- BEST INDIE ACT
Arctic Monkeys
Blink-182
Florence + The Machine
Kasabian
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
- BEST GROUP
Arctic Monkeys
D-Block Europe
Coldplay
Florence + The Machine
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Wet Leg
- BEST BRTISH ACT
Aitch
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Harry Styles
Joel Corry
Lewis Capaldi
Mimi Webb
Raye
Sam Fender
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
- BEST MALE
Aitch
Calvin Harris
George Ezra
Harry Styles
KSI
Lewis Capaldi
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Tom Grennan
- BEST FEMALE
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Meghan Trainor
Mimi Webb
Pink
Raye
SZA
Taylor Swift
- RISING STAR
Bru-C
FLO
JVKE
LF System
PinkPantheress
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
- BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
Abel Selaocoe
Alison Balsom
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Lang Lang
Ludovico Einaudi
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
- MASS APPEAL
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Elton John
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Pink
- BEST SONG
Aitch - Baby (featuring Ashanti)
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran - Preu
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lizzo - 2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Mimi Webb - House On Fire
Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
Sam Smith - Unholy (featuring Kim Petras)
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
Ch!pz - 1001 Arabian Nights
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Joji - Glimpse Of Us
JVKE - Golden Hour
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miguel - Sure Thing
Nicky Youre, Dazy - Sunroof
Rae, 070 Shake - Escapism.
Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
- BEST HIP HOP OR RNB
Aitch
Arrdee
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Dave Doja Cat
Drake
Fireboy DML
FLO
Raye
Stormzy
- BEST DANCE ACT
Bru-C
Clementine Douglas
David Guetta
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
LF System
Luude
PinkPantheress
The Blessed Madonna
Tiësto
- BEST PODCAST
My Therapist Ghosted Me
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The News Agents
The Rest Is Politics
The Wittering Whitehalls
- Awarded to the artist responsible to the most played song on Global's stations in 2022.MOST PLAYED SONG