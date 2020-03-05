Home Secretary congratulates LBC Award winner PC Outten

By Fiona Jones

Home Secretary Priti Patel congratulates "Britain's bravest cop" PC Outten on winning the LBC Award at the Global Awards 2020.

PC Outten was honoured for his remarkable courage when he stopped a man who attacked him with a machete by firing his Taser.

The brutal attack left him with severe head injuries and needing months of surgery, but the courageous cop said he would return to the front line "hand in cast" if he had been allowed.