Britain's bravest cop PC Stuart Outten wins LBC Award

"Britain's bravest cop" PC Stuart Outten has won the public-voted LBC Award at the Global Awards 2020.

PC Outten showed remarkable courage when he stopped a man who attacked him with a machete by firing his Taser.

The brutal attack left him with severe head injuries and needing months of surgery, but the courageous cop said he would return to the front line "hand in cast" if he had been allowed.

The brave officer spoke movingly to Nick Ferrari about the experience - you can watch his interview and the body cam footage of the incident below.