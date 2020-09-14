Breaking News

Boris wins Brexit battle

Boris Johnson has won his Brexit battle to keep Britain on track to leave the EU. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has stormed to victory after MPs voted to clear his controversial Brexit Bill through its first hurdle in the House of Commons.

The Internal Market Bill was passed through Parliament by 340 votes to 263 - a majority of 77.

As he took to Commons earlier this afternoon, Mr Johnson said his new legislation would act as a “safety net” to prevent the EU blocking food exports from the British mainland to Northern Ireland.

But the Prime Minister faced some rebellion due to the controversial Bill after the government admitted earlier this week it could break international law.

However, Mr Johnson has insisted it is "critical" to ensure goods flowing between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are uninterrupted.

Opposition had come from all sides of the political spectrum including from Conservative former prime ministers Theresa May, Sir John Major and Lord Howard.

Mr Johnson's former Chancellor Sajid Javid also earlier said he would be voting against his government, saying it was "not clear" why it was "necessary" for the government to break international law.

But ultimately MPs chose to back Mr Johnson, bringing the UK one step closer to its independence

More to follow...