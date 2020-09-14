Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law

14 September 2020, 18:48

By Fiona Jones

Commons Defence Select Committee chair and Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told LBC he "cannot live with" a Brexit Bill that breaks international law, after the Government admitted last week that it would.

Downing Street is facing an escalating revolt over the new Bill, being voted on in the Commons on this evening, which overrides parts of Britain’s Withdrawal Treaty with the EU

Read more: LIVE Boris Johnson and Ed Miliband open debate on UK Internal Market Bill

Conservative MP Rehman Chishti quit as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief on Monday morning in protest.

Mr Ellwood told Eddie Mair he was "supportive of the Prime Minister's bid to get Brexit done and ensure we have an insurance policy if we fall out with no deal."

However, he continued, he has concerns that "we're going about this by breaking or getting close to breaking international law and that's not something I can live with."

Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high"
Tobias Ellwood calls for the PM to achieve Brexit with "his head held high". Picture: LBC

Mr Ellwood said that as chair of the Defence Select Committee he wants to see the UK playing an "important international role on the world stage."

"Everything we stand for, what we've done in our past is all about our sovereignty, our power, our influence, our trust and our integrity," Mr Ellwood said, calling for the Government to achieve Brexit "with their heads held high."

Mr Ellwood told LBC the next EU Summit will occur on 15 October and discussions on issues of trade and agriculture "should take place over the table" instead of "bleeding out" on to social media.

He suggested the Prime Minister should host a summit at Chequers with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to help conclude Brexit itself.

Mr Ellwood said: "This debate today is not about securing a deal, it's about what happens if you don't. So absolutely these need to be discussed but there are two issues: fisheries and state aid. So let's conclude those and all this...discussion we're having right now becomes irrelevant."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor
Lord Heseltine shared his outraged at the "crass misjudgement" the PM has made over new Brexit Bill

Lord Heseltine outraged at "patently ill-judged" Brexit Bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday the marshals would "boost the local enforcement capacity" [File Photo]

Covid Marshal scheme 'won't quite work as advertised'

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
A travel expert has warned there will be another rush for tourists to get back to the UK before a quarantine is imposed.

'We're going to have another mad dash back to the UK' amid Greek islands quarantine

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs are set to debate Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill in the Commons today

Brexit Live: MPs debate UK Internal Market Bill

Ed Miliband gave an impassioned response to Boris Johnson's opening statement

Boris Johnson and Ed Miliband trade blows over controversial Brexit Bill
The UK's testing system is said to be 'in chaos'

Revealed: No coronavirus tests available in top 10 England hotspots
Alien life could be detected on Venus

Signs of alien life detected on Venus

Silvio Berlusconi reflected on his battle with Covid-19 as he was discharged

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi leaves hospital after 'most dangerous' Covid-19 battle
The UK could experience a mini-heatwave

UK weather: Health warning issued as temperatures set to hit 30C