Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

By Sam Sholli

After the sad death of Captain Sir Tom Moore, LBC listeners have paid tribute to the hero whose fundraising efforts captivated the nation during the Covid crisis.

Charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has died in hospital at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.



The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.



He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.



He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier, and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.





In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.



Sir Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Year drone display in London, as his figure appeared over the O2 Arena.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom."



In a statement shared on Twitter, Liz Lees, chief nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "It has been our immense privilege to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore.



"We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.



"We'd also like to say thank you, and pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore for the remarkable contribution he has made to the NHS."