Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

2 February 2021, 18:00 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 18:46

By Sam Sholli

After the sad death of Captain Sir Tom Moore, LBC listeners have paid tribute to the hero whose fundraising efforts captivated the nation during the Covid crisis.

Charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has died in hospital at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier, and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.


In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Sir Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Year drone display in London, as his figure appeared over the O2 Arena.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Liz Lees, chief nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "It has been our immense privilege to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"We'd also like to say thank you, and pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore for the remarkable contribution he has made to the NHS."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area

Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns
Education chief shares 'profound concern' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning

Education chief 'profoundly concerned' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning
Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
'Terrible mistake': Top virologist reacts to German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Latest News

See more Latest News

The University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine offers protection of 76% up to 12 weeks after a single dose, a study suggests

Oxford jab protects for 12 weeks after single dose, study suggests
The PM paid tribute to the NHS hero

'He united us all' - Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Alexei Navalny has been jailed for three-and-a-half years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 3.5 years
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

Nick Ferrari's heartwarming interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore
The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Queen leads tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he dies aged 100
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore obituary: The hero who inspired a nation