Eddie Mair's revealing timeline of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK

By Sam Sholli

This is Eddie Mair's revealing roundup of how the Delta Covid variant has affected the UK.

The Covid variant's impact on the UK has resulted in Prime Minister Boris Johnson referring to it as a cause for "serious, serious concern".

Amid concern over the Delta variant, the Prime Minister confirmed yesterday at a Downing Street press conference that the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown would be delayed for another four weeks.

The delay has been branded an "utter failure" by people angry with the Government's decision.

Meanwhile, Public Health England (PHE) data has found that two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are "highly effective" against hospitalisation from the variant.

Health officials have said that at present more than 30 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

