'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

12 April 2022, 17:11 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 17:15

By Seán Hickey

This caller insists we should 'move on to the bigger issues in the world' instead of calling for Boris Johnson to resign after being fined over partygate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pressure is piling on Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak after the pair were found to have broken the government's own lockdown rules by attending a party for the PM's birthday during lockdown.

Steven phoned in to tell Eddie Mair that we should "move on to the bigger issues in the world" instead of calling for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign.

Read more: Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit

"Does obeying the law for the PM not really matter?" Eddie asked, shocked by the caller's points."He set the rules and he broke them!"

The caller justified his point: "If he sits down in his own office in Number 10 Downing Street with his wife and perhaps Rishi Sunak pops in, that isn't a massive, massive massive, offence."

Read more: Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Read more: 'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

"Do you think Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons?" Eddie asked. "I don't think he did."

Eddie couldn't believe his ears. "He told us all to do certain things and then he did the opposite, and the police have agreed that he did the opposite."

"Some people were fined thousands of pounds for throwing snowballs!"

He went on: "This is the man who made the rules and then broke the rules and for you that's just a minor matter."

The caller took aim at "the people who are bending themselves out of shape" calling for the PM to resign when he has been punished enough.

"Your rationale...I'm not sure it all stacks up", Eddie concluded.

More Eddie Mair

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Eddie Mair is to retire from broadcasting later this year

Eddie Mair to retire from broadcasting

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

'Teach impartially' advice could cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President

'Teach impartially' advice may cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Exclusive
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

'The Welsh Government has cancelled my Christmas'

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules
Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules

Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation
'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC
Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'

Covid: London is 'going in the wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Boris offers 'full apology' but says he won't resign over lockdown-busting birthday bash
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were today issued police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the Partygate scandal.

The Downing Street parties that broke the law during lockdown
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures 16 in rush-hour attack on New York subway
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse
Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches