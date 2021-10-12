Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

12 October 2021, 18:56 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 20:47

By Seán Hickey

The former Secretary General of the European Commission believes the UK's chief Brexit negotiator was 'hardly credible' in his speech against the NI protocol.

Lord David Frost spoke from Lisbon to express concern over how the Northern Ireland Protocol has been executed post-Brexit, bringing about fresh concerns over Article 16 being triggered.

Read more: Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

"It's incredibly important for your listeners to understand the extent of the exasperation felt in the EU and in Ireland in particular with Lord Frost's speech" former Secretary General of the European Commission David O'Sullivan told Eddie Mair.

Read more: France and 10 other EU nations join forces against UK amid Brexit fishing feud

"This is the man who negotiated the Northern Ireland protocol less than two years ago" he pointed out.

He revealed that outside the UK, "people are asking 'what is the UK doing here?'"

Mr O'Sullivan admitted the contestations of Lord Frost are "hardly credible" given he negotiated the deal, and it has only been in place since January.

Read more: 'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'

Read more: 'We cannot go on as we are': EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland

Eddie argued that "unionists in Northern Ireland have lost faith in the protocol" which is where the contestations are coming from.

"Brexit was always going to cause a massive problem for Northern Ireland." Mr O'Sullivan said.

"The British government signed this agreement. Did they consult with the unionist community?" The former EU Ambassador to the US added.

"Do you think he's just a great negotiator?" Eddie asked. Mr O'Sullivan seemed visibly shocked by the question.

"Why did he sign a text that he now wants to replace nine months later?" He replied.

"If you bought a car and you bought a Ford Fiesta and then you go back and you say I'm sorry, I didn't want a Ford Fiesta, I want a BMW 5 series, is that a good negotiator?"

