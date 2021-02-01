'EU triggering of Article 16 was more of a cock-up than a conspiracy'

1 February 2021, 17:51

By Sam Sholli

The EU's decision to trigger Article 16 before eventually making a U-turn was "more of a cock-up than a conspiracy," a leading Irish journalist has told James O'Brien.

RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly's words have come after the EU itself admitted it "made a mistake" with its move to override part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland over export controls on coronavirus vaccines.

The EU made the U-turn on Friday after condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast over the move.

Speaking of the EU's decision to initially trigger Article 16, Mr Connelly told James: "Clearly Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Commission and her Cabinet were in charge of this, so I mean the buck stops there."

RTE's Europe Editor also said: "I think it's more of a cock-up than a conspiracy..."

He added: "The fact that they were able to reverse course so quickly would suggest this was more of a cock-up than some masterful plan..."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove on Sunday told reporters that the EU has acknowledged it made a mistake and agreed that a "reset" on relations is needed.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth reaction to one Covid case

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case
James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row

James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row
Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths
James O'Brien's bemused reaction to binman being sacked over kicking snowman

James O'Brien's bemused reaction to binman being sacked over kicking snowman
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are 'pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

1 day ago

DUP MP: Boris Johnson must 'protect Northern Ireland' and trigger Article 16

PM must trigger Article 16 to 'protect Northern Ireland,' DUP MP claims

2 days ago

Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook has handed in his resignation

HS2 chairman Allan Cook resigns

Matt Hancock gave the latest vaccine figures at a Downing Street press conference

9.2 million first vaccine doses administered so far in UK, Matt Hancock confirms
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference
Door to door coronavirus testing is being encouraged in eight areas of England

Door to door coronavirus testing: How it works and what areas will be tested for South African variant?
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits to prepare for a visit at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire

PM: Signs lockdown is working but too early to 'take foot off throat of the beast'
Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to take action

Cladding crisis: Labour pressures government to create national task force - live updates
Mass testing will be carried out in parts of Surrey

Urgent testing in parts of England after 11 cases ofUrgent testing in parts of England after 11 cases of South Africa variant found
Sir Keir Starmer has visited victims of the cladding crisis in London

Cladding crisis: Keir Starmer visits affected residents in London
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area

Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders