Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

By Tim Dodd

This was Eddie Mair's heated interview with Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith on the government's actions to address the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as Martin Lewis has slammed the government for acting like "zombies" on the energy crisis, after it was revealed more than six million households were already in debt ahead of the October rise.

Crisis talks to "knock some heads together" will take place on Thursday after the energy price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.

Energy bosses are being called-in by ministers this week for talks over increasing profits, as millions of UK households struggle with soaring bills.

Eddie Mair put it to Sir Iain that announcing government proposals to deal with the cost of living crisis only after a new PM is voted in is "really not good enough".

"Well I don't agree with you Eddie, I'm afraid," Sir Iain replied.

"Yes there is a significant problem facing key people, most in society, but very much those who have difficulty. I set up Universal Credit."

"That's not going to help them," Eddie interrupted.

Sir Iain said: "Eddie, just let me finish." "No, I'm not going to let you say Universal Credit. It's not enough," Eddie shot back.

The clash continued, with Eddie reiterating that the government's actions were "not enough".

Sir Iain insisted that the government needed to work out who the "at risk families" were and where the money should go before announcing financial support.